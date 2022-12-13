Iona 70, Princeton 64

Evbuomwan 5-6 2-4 12, Kellman 8-11 0-0 16, Pierce 2-6 0-0 5, Allocco 1-7 1-2 3, Langborg 1-6 2-5 5, Austin 4-5 0-0 9, Peters 3-3 2-2 11, Lee 1-3 1-2 3, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, O'Connell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 8-15 64.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason