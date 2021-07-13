Innovative NFL offensive line coach Alex Gibbs dies at 80 ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer July 13, 2021 Updated: July 13, 2021 5 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - This is a 2013 file photo showing Alex Gibbs of the Denver Broncos NFL football team. Gibbs, the innovative offensive line coach whose zone-blocking scheme helped lead the Denver Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs in the 1990s, has died at age 80, the team said. The team said Gibbs died Monday, July 12, 2021, from complications of a stroke with family by his side in his Phoenix home. File/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - Denver Broncos offensive line consultant Alex Gibbs, back, looks on as linemen take part in drills after the morning session at the team's NFL training camp in Englewood, Colo., in this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2013, file photo. Gibbs, the innovative offensive line coach whose zone-blocking scheme helped lead the Denver Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs in the 1990s, has died at age 80, the team said. The team said Gibbs died Monday, July 12, 2021, from complications of a stroke with family by his side in his Phoenix home. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Alex Gibbs, the innovative offensive line coach whose zone-blocking scheme helped lead the Denver Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs in the 1990s, has died at age 80, the team said.
The team said Gibbs died Monday from complications of a stroke with family by his side in his Phoenix home.
Written By
ARNIE STAPLETON