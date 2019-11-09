https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Ingram-scores-16-to-carry-UCF-past-Prairie-View-14823009.php
Ingram scores 16 to carry UCF past Prairie View 73-69
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dazon Ingram posted 16 points as Central Florida narrowly beat Prairie View 73-69 on Saturday.
Collin Smith had 14 points for Central Florida (1-0). Brandon Mahan added 12 points. Ceasar DeJesus had 11 points for the hosts.
Chance Ellis scored a career-high 29 points for the Panthers (1-1). Gerard Andrus added 14 points.
Central Florida matches up against Miami at home on Tuesday. Prairie View takes on Texas State on the road on Tuesday.
