Ingram, Williamson help Pelicans hold off Kings 117-110 BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer April 13, 2021 Updated: April 13, 2021 12:03 a.m.
1 of9 New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, April 12, 2021. The Pelicans won 117-110. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes in for a layup against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and center Richaun Holmes in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, April 12, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson drives to the basket between Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (25) and forward Terence Davis (9) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, April 12, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1)2 slam dunks over Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, April 12, 2021. The Pelicans won 117-110. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket between New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8), guard Kira Lewis Jr. (13) and center Jaxson Hayes in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, April 12, 2021. The Pelicans won 117-110. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes reacts with forward James Johnson (16) in front of Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) after his slam dunk in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, April 12, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 34 points, Zion Williamson added 30 points and the New Orleans Pelicans held off a furious Sacramento Kings comeback for a 117-110 victory on Monday night.
Steven Adams had 16 rebounds and Eric Bledsoe scored 13 points for the Pelicans, who saw their 26-point, second-quarter lead trimmed down four in the final minute when De'Aaron Fox rose up for a 3 that could have made it a one-point game with 14 seconds left.