Ingram, Ball lead Pelicans past Bucks, 131-126 BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Jan. 29, 2021 Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 10:35 p.m.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks next to New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots from between Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) and forward Khris Middleton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo falls after a shot during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lonzo Ball highlighted a season-best 27-point performance with seven 3-pointers and the New Orleans Pelicans held off a furious Milwaukee rally to beat the Bucks 131-126 on Friday night.
Brandon Ingram scored 28 points, and Zion Williamson had 21 points, nine rebounds and a career-best seven assists to help New Orleans prevent the Bucks from erasing a 28-point deficit during the game's final 17 minutes.