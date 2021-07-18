Indians homer twice off All-Star Bassitt, beat Athletics 4-2 MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press July 18, 2021 Updated: July 18, 2021 7:53 p.m.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Bradley Zimmer had three hits including a home run on All-Star Chris Bassitt’s first pitch, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Sunday.
Daniel Johnson, who grew up about 30 minutes north of the Coliseum and had a group of family and friends in attendance, connected for his first career home run and made a sparkling defensive play to help the Indians win their fifth in six games.
