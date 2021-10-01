Indians beat Rangers 9-6, keep alive hopes of .500 finish
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Austin Hedges and Bobby Bradley homered, Jose Ramirez drove in three runs, and rookie Eli Morgan won his third straight start as the Cleveland Indians drubbed the Texas Rangers 9-4 on Friday night.
The Indians, playing the final series with the name they’ve used since 1915, must win their two remaining games to avoid their first losing record since 2012. The team will be called the Guardians starting next season.