Ind_Taylor 5 run (Blankenship kick), 5:49. Drive: 10 plays, 81 yards, 5:39. Key Plays: Rivers 7 pass to Doyle on 3rd-and-3; Rivers 13 pass to Pascal on 3rd-and-3; Taylor 12 run; Hines 23 run. Indianapolis 7, Houston 0.

Ind_Pascal 11 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), :52. Drive: 4 plays, 42 yards, 2:22. Key Play: Rivers 26 pass to Pascal on 3rd-and-5. Indianapolis 14, Houston 0.

Second Quarter

Hou_Hansen 38 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 3:46. Drive: 7 plays, 79 yards, 4:09. Key Plays: Watson 17 pass to Hansen on 3rd-and-7; Watson 26 pass to Da.Johnson on 3rd-and-15. Indianapolis 14, Houston 7.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 23, :00. Drive: 12 plays, 76 yards, 1:43. Key Plays: Watson 12 pass to Cooks on 3rd-and-2; Watson 20 pass to Akins; Watson 14 pass to Cooks; Da.Johnson 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Indianapolis 14, Houston 10.

Third Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 35, 8:27. Drive: 13 plays, 58 yards, 6:33. Key Plays: Rivers 13 pass to Pittman; Taylor 8 run on 3rd-and-1; Taylor 11 run; Taylor 3 run on 3rd-and-2. Indianapolis 17, Houston 10.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 31, 1:19. Drive: 12 plays, 55 yards, 7:08. Key Plays: Phillips kick return to Houston 32; Watson 31 pass to Da.Johnson on 3rd-and-11; Watson 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Indianapolis 17, Houston 13.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 53, 13:31. Drive: 6 plays, 40 yards, 2:48. Key Plays: Rivers 24 pass to Pascal; Hines 11 run. Indianapolis 20, Houston 13.

Hou_Coutee 9 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 7:25. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 6:06. Key Plays: Phillips kick return to Houston 20; Watson 14 pass to Da.Johnson; Watson 4 run on 4th-and-1; Watson 23 pass to Warring. Houston 20, Indianapolis 20.

Ind_Pascal 5 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 1:47. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:38. Key Plays: Rivers 8 pass to Burton on 3rd-and-2; Taylor 14 run; Rivers 6 pass to Pittman on 3rd-and-7; Brissett 2 run on 4th-and-1; Rivers 41 pass to Hilton. Indianapolis 27, Houston 20.

A_9,992.

___

Hou Ind FIRST DOWNS 22 20 Rushing 4 10 Passing 17 10 Penalty 1 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 8-15 6-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-2 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 425 350 Total Plays 67 53 Avg Gain 6.3 6.6 NET YARDS RUSHING 83 127 Rushes 21 23 Avg per rush 4.0 5.5 NET YARDS PASSING 342 223 Sacked-Yds lost 5-31 1-5 Gross-Yds passing 373 228 Completed-Att. 33-41 22-29 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 7.4 7.4 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-4-3 6-2-1 PUNTS-Avg. 2-47.5 2-45.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 96 32 Punt Returns 0-0 1-13 Kickoff Returns 5-96 1-19 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 5-24 4-35 FUMBLES-Lost 3-2 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 30:50 29:10

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Da.Johnson 8-27, Watson 6-25, Howell 5-22, Phillips 2-9. Indianapolis, Taylor 16-83, Hines 5-43, Brissett 1-2, Rivers 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Houston, Watson 33-41-0-373. Indianapolis, Rivers 22-28-0-228, Brissett 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Houston, Da.Johnson 11-106, Cooks 6-59, Coutee 5-53, Akins 5-50, Hansen 2-55, Warring 2-32, P.Brown 1-11, Phillips 1-7. Indianapolis, Pascal 5-79, Hilton 4-71, Taylor 4-12, Pittman 2-19, Alie-Cox 2-14, Doyle 2-14, Hines 2-11, Burton 1-8.

PUNT RETURNS_Houston, None. Indianapolis, Hines 1-13.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Houston, Phillips 5-96. Indianapolis, Rodgers 1-19.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Houston, Cunningham 10-0-0, Adams 8-3-0, Hargreaves 8-0-0, L.Johnson 7-2-0, Murray 3-2-0, Crossen 2-4-0, Moore 2-1-0, Omenihu 1-0-1, Watt 1-0-0, Watkins 0-2-0, Alufohai 0-1-0, Mercilus 0-1-0. Indianapolis, Leonard 9-3-0, Willis 9-0-0, X.Rhodes 7-0-0, Moore 6-1-0, Okereke 5-2-0, Walker 5-1-0, Buckner 3-1-3, Autry 3-1-1.5, Carrie 2-1-0, Muhammad 2-0-0, Houston 1-0-0, Stewart 1-0-0, Lewis 0-1-.5, Blackmon 0-1-0, Stallworth 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Houston, None. Indianapolis, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Terry Jr. Killens, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ David Meslow, SJ Don Willard, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Mark Butterworth.