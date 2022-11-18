Indiana 99, Houston 91

Hield 3-15 1-1 10, Smith 4-10 2-2 10, Turner 5-8 7-9 17, Haliburton 7-16 3-3 19, Nembhard 3-6 0-0 8, Jackson 1-2 2-2 4, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 4-14 6-8 15, Nesmith 0-1 0-2 0, Brissett 5-7 0-0 14, McConnell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 33-82 21-27 99.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason