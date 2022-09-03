Indiana 23, Illinois 20

Illinois 7 3 7 3 \u2014 20 Indiana 3 13 0 7 \u2014 23 First Quarter IND_FG Campbell 39, 10:03. ILL_I.Williams 5 pass from DeVito (team kick), 6:22. Second Quarter IND_D.Matthews 52 pass from Bazelak (Campbell kick), 10:43. ILL_FG C.Griffin 29, 7:01. IND_FG Campbell 43, 5:07. IND_FG Campbell 43, :22. Third Quarter ILL_Hightower 16 pass from DeVito (C.Griffin kick), 12:59. Fourth Quarter ILL_FG C.Griffin 48, 2:16. IND_Shivers 1 run (Campbell kick), :23. ___ ILL IND First downs 28 21 Total Net Yards 448 362 Rushes-yards 53-216 26-32 Passing 232 330 Punt Returns 1-7 0-0 Kickoff Returns 2-26 1-21 Interceptions Ret. 1-22 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 21-36-1 28-52-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-22 1-14 Punts 4-28.5 6-39.667 Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-1 Penalties-Yards 9-86 3-34 Time of Possession 36:28 23:27 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Illinois, C.Brown 36-192, DeVito 10-20, Love 5-7, Hayden 1-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 2). Indiana, Shivers 15-28, Henderson 6-7, Bazelak 5-(minus 3). PASSING_Illinois, DeVito 21-35-1-232, C.Brown 0-1-0-0. Indiana, Bazelak 28-52-1-330. RECEIVING_Illinois, Williams 9-112, Hightower 4-40, P.Bryant 2-43, Reiman 2-16, Beatty 1-8, C.Brown 1-6, Ford 1-4, Washington 1-3. Indiana, Camper 11-156, D.Matthews 7-109, Barner 4-25, Simmons 2-22, Swinton 2-8, Shivers 1-9, McCulley 1-1. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.