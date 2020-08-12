Indiana 108, Houston 104
J.Holiday 6-10 2-2 18, Sampson 3-3 3-3 9, Turner 5-14 8-10 18, A.Holiday 1-11 0-0 2, Oladipo 7-26 0-0 16, Bitadze 2-6 0-0 4, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, McDermott 6-7 1-1 16, McConnell 3-9 0-0 6, Sumner 6-11 3-6 17. Totals 40-100 17-22 108.
Gordon 5-15 2-2 13, Tucker 1-6 0-0 3, Covington 3-8 2-2 11, Harden 13-21 12-14 45, McLemore 2-9 1-2 7, Carroll 0-2 3-4 3, Green 5-12 4-4 14, Clemons 1-1 0-0 3, Frazier 1-3 0-0 2, Rivers 1-9 0-0 3. Totals 32-86 24-28 104.
|Indiana
|29
|22
|28
|29
|—
|108
|Houston
|33
|17
|27
|27
|—
|104
3-Point Goals_Indiana 11-31 (J.Holiday 4-8, McDermott 3-3, Sumner 2-3, Oladipo 2-12, A.Holiday 0-3), Houston 16-57 (Harden 7-14, Covington 3-8, McLemore 2-8, Tucker 1-4, Rivers 1-5, Gordon 1-9, Carroll 0-2, Frazier 0-2, Green 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 54 (Turner 12), Houston 49 (Harden 17). Assists_Indiana 25 (McConnell 7), Houston 20 (Harden 9). Total Fouls_Indiana 25, Houston 20.