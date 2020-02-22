Indiana 106, N.Y. Knicks 98

Sabonis 8-16 8-10 24, Warren 10-21 5-5 27, Turner 3-7 1-2 8, Brogdon 4-14 3-4 11, Oladipo 3-8 1-2 8, Lamb 1-8 4-6 6, McDermott 4-6 4-4 14, J.Holiday 2-6 0-0 6, McConnell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 36-88 26-33 106.

NEW YORK (98)

Bullock 2-4 3-4 9, Randle 2-9 3-6 7, Gibson 3-4 2-4 8, Barrett 8-19 1-3 17, Ntilikina 5-11 2-2 14, Knox II 1-3 2-2 4, Robinson 4-5 0-0 8, Portis 6-11 4-4 19, Harkless 1-1 0-0 3, Dotson 2-8 0-0 6, Smith Jr. 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 35-81 17-25 98.

Indiana 15 36 29 26 — 106 New York 20 24 21 33 — 98

3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-28 (McDermott 2-3, J.Holiday 2-5, Warren 2-5, Oladipo 1-3, Turner 1-4, Lamb 0-3, Brogdon 0-5), New York 11-25 (Portis 3-5, Bullock 2-2, Dotson 2-4, Ntilikina 2-4, Smith Jr. 1-2, Barrett 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 50 (Sabonis 13), New York 40 (Robinson 8). Assists_Indiana 20 (Brogdon 6), New York 21 (Smith Jr. 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 22, New York 26. A_19,812 (19,812)