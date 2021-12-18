Skip to main content
Sports

Independence Bowl Stat Matchup

31 at Jacksonville State 0
7 at Georgia 56
40 at North Texas 6
28 at Tulane 21
12 Liberty 36
31 FAU 14
34 at Southern Miss. 0
24 Rice 30
52 Louisiana Tech 38
21 at Marshall 14
31 at UTSA 34
42 UTEP 25
BYU (10-2)
24 at Arizona 16
26 Utah 17
27 Arizona St. 17
35 South Florida 27
34 at Utah State 20
17 Boise State 26
24 at Baylor 38
21 at Washington State 19
66 Virginia 49
59 Idaho State 14
34 at Georgia Southern 17
35 at Southern Cal 31

___

Rushing Offense
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
UAB 12 470 2119 26 176.58
BYU 12 444 2247 26 187.25

___

Passing Offense
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Yds Pg
UAB 12 263 163 9 2493 17 207.75
BYU 12 367 239 5 3238 26 269.83

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
UAB 12 733 4612 43
BYU 12 811 5485 52

___

Rushing Defense
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
UAB 12 413 1249 12 104.08
BYU 12 427 1817 23 151.42

___

Passing Defense
G Att Cp DInt Yds Tds Yds Pg
UAB 12 380 221 10 2630 24 136.63
BYU 12 388 250 14 2826 11 130.63

___

Total Defense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
UAB 12 793 3879 36
BYU 12 815 4643 34

___

Net Punting
G Yds Punts Net
UAB 12 2207 57 38.719
BYU 12 1672 39 42.872

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
UAB 12 11 121 11.0
BYU 12 25 225 9.0

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
UAB 12 15 244 16.267
BYU 12 12 213 17.75

___

Turnover Margin
G FmG DInt Tot FmL InL Tot Mar/Gm Avg
UAB 12 10 10 20 7 9 16 4 0.33
BYU 12 5 14 19 6 5 11 8 0.67

___

Scoring Offense
G FG Pts Avg
UAB 12 10 353 29.42
BYU 12 11 402 33.50

___

Scoring Defense
G Saf Pts Avg
UAB 12 0 274 22.83
BYU 12 0 291 24.25