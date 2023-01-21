Incarnate Word 70, Lamar 64

Dennis 9-13 3-4 21, Payne 5-8 2-4 12, Cisse 5-18 8-11 19, Krause 2-5 0-0 5, Miller 2-5 0-1 4, Morgan 1-7 0-0 3, Griscti 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 26-63 13-20 70.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason