Incarnate Word 112, Dallas Christian 64

Hobson 5-5 1-2 11, Jo.Allen 4-9 2-3 12, Battles 3-7 3-4 9, Perez 2-5 2-2 7, S.Ford 5-12 1-1 11, Willis 1-3 0-0 2, T.Ford 3-7 1-2 8, Riley 0-4 2-2 2, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Villarreal 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 23-56 14-18 64.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason