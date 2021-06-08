In the 2021 playoffs, the NBA's class of 2018 is showing up TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer June 8, 2021 Updated: June 8, 2021 3:58 p.m.
1 of5 Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is fouled by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle (22) during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. Young became the second player in NBA history to score 30 points in each of his first four career playoff road games. The latest came in Atlanta's surprising Game 1 victory in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Atlanta Hawks' Kevin Huerter, left, goes for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' George Hill during the first half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
Phoenix's Deandre Ayton had Guy Fieri leaping out of his courtside seat with a thundering dunk. Atlanta's Trae Young had Spike Lee leaving early in disappointment. Dallas' Luka Doncic impressed Paul George so much that the Clippers’ veteran insisted on trading jerseys with the youngster.
They’re all part of the NBA’s draft class of 2018.