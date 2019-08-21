Impact change coaches as they struggle to make MLS playoffs

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Impact have fired coach Remi Garde and replaced him with Wilmer Cabrera.

The move Wednesday comes 27 games into the Garde's second season with the team, which is struggling to hang on to a Major League Soccer playoff spot.

The Impact are coming off a 3-3 draw with FC Dallas at Saputo Stadium on Saturday that saw the visitors erase a 3-0 deficit with three goals in just over 30 minutes.

Montreal has a precarious hold on the seventh and final Eastern Conference playoff spot, tied on points at 34 with Orlando City and Toronto FC but owning tiebreakers over both clubs.

Cabrera joins the Impact after being fired by the Houston Dynamo last week.

Assistant coach Joel Bats and fitness coach Robert Duverne also were dismissed by the Impact while assistant coach Wilfried Nancy and goalkeeper coach Remy Vercoutre join Cabrera's staff. Former Montreal captain Patrice Bernier also will join the staff as an assistant.