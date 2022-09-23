Illinois 31, Chattanooga 0

Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 \u2014 0 Illinois 10 14 7 0 \u2014 31 First Quarter ILL_C.Brown 9 run (C.Griffin kick), 12:15. ILL_FG C.Griffin 34, 2:39. Second Quarter ILL_Marchese 25 pass from DeVito (C.Griffin kick), 9:14. ILL_P.Bryant 17 pass from DeVito (C.Griffin kick), 5:52. Third Quarter ILL_I.Williams 63 pass from DeVito (C.Griffin kick), 4:56. A_37,579. ___ CHAT ILL First downs 7 21 Total Net Yards 142 502 Rushes-yards 33-93 37-167 Passing 49 335 Punt Returns 0-0 3-5 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-30 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-12 Comp-Att-Int 6-19-2 25-34-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-27 3-14 Punts 9-40.667 5-31.4 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 1-15 2-25 Time of Possession 28:13 31:47 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Chattanooga, Ford 17-93, Appleberry 11-34, Hutchinson 5-(minus 34). Illinois, C.Brown 20-108, Love 4-35, Hayden 4-23, Laughery 3-9, Sitkowski 1-3, P.Bryant 1-3, DeVito 4-(minus 14). PASSING_Chattanooga, Hutchinson 6-18-2-49, Copeland 0-1-0-0. Illinois, DeVito 23-31-0-329, Sitkowski 2-3-0-6. RECEIVING_Chattanooga, Arnett 3-32, Gibson 2-10, Whatley 1-7. Illinois, Williams 9-103, P.Bryant 6-112, Hightower 2-32, C.Brown 2-6, Marchese 1-25, M.Scott 1-19, Morris 1-16, Washington 1-15, Ford 1-6, Reiman 1-1. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chattanooga, Southard 43.