Idaho State beats Southern Utah with late field goal 26-24

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tyler Vander Waal passed for 238 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and Kevin Ryan kicked a 30-yard field goal with five seconds left to give Idaho State a 26-24 win over Southern Utah on Saturday.

Vander Waal led the Bengals (1-1, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) on a 13-play, 60-yard drive to set up the game-winning kick. He completed a 15-yard pass to Jalen Henderson to convert a third-and-13 from the Southern Utah 45 and followed with another first down on a 14-yard keeper with 24 seconds left.