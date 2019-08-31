Icardi suing Inter for 1.5 million and to be back in team

MILAN (AP) — Mauro Icardi is suing Inter Milan for discrimination, claiming 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million) in damages and to be allowed back into the first-team fold.

In published extracts from the legal document Icardi alleges the club took "clearly discriminatory" action against him.

The forward says that apart from being dropped from advertising campaigns and the team photoshoot for this season's new jersey, he was also forced to train separately from the first team (after warming up together) and excluded from specific training sessions for forwards, directed by Inter coach Antonio Conte.

Icardi is suing to be allowed back into the full training sessions and claiming damages amounting to at least 20% of his salary, approximately 1.5 million euros.

The problems with Icardi, who was Inter's star forward, began in January in a contract dispute. The Argentine was then stripped of the captaincy.

