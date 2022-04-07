Ian Happ gets 3 hits as Cubs beat Brewers 5-4 on opening day JAY COHEN, AP Baseball Writer April 7, 2022
CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Happ had three hits, including a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Thursday on opening day.
Nico Hoerner hit the majors' first homer of 2022 and Kyle Hendricks pitched neatly into the sixth, leading Chicago to the victory on a chilly, overcast afternoon at Wrigley Field. Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki reached three times and scored in his first big league game.