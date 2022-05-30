Hurricanes lose goalie Raanta, Jarvis in Game 7 vs. Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes lost goaltender Antti Raanta and rookie forward Seth Jarvis to injuries in Game 7 of the team's second round playoff series against the New York Rangers on Monday night.

Raanta went down with 4:23 left in the second period with New York leading 2-0. He had taken a shove from the Rangers' Chris Kreider on one side of the crease while making a stop, then skated to his right as the puck headed toward Mika Zibanejad on the other side.