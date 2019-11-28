Hurricanes-Rangers Sums

Carolina 0 2 0—2 N.Y. Rangers 3 0 0—3

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 5 (Panarin, Fox), 2:54 (pp). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Smith 2 (Lindgren, DeAngelo), 4:12. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Fox 4 (Panarin, Hajek), 18:20. Penalties_Edmundson, CAR, (holding), 0:48; Martinook, CAR, (hooking), 2:39; Zibanejad, NYR, (tripping), 13:44.

Second Period_4, Carolina, Dzingel 5 (Svechnikov, Hamilton), 14:29 (pp). 5, Carolina, Foegele 4 (Slavin), 15:58. Penalties_Fox, NYR, (slashing), 10:02; Niederreiter, CAR, (hooking), 10:54; N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Buchnevich (too many men on the ice), 13:27; Strome, NYR, (high sticking), 18:24.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Hamilton, CAR, (interference), 10:29; Chytil, NYR, (tripping), 16:50; Aho, CAR, (tripping), 19:24.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 10-16-17_43. N.Y. Rangers 11-9-5_25.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 5; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 5.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 11-5-1 (25 shots-22 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 7-5-1 (43-41).

A_17,269 (18,006). T_2:32.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Tony Sericolo.