CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Cameron Hunter came off the bench to tally 13 points and North Dakota State beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 57-45 on Saturday night.

Rocky Kreuser had 11 points and nine rebounds for North Dakota State (4-1), which has won four consecutive games.

Tyson Ward, who led the Bison in scoring heading into the matchup with 15 points per game, was held to seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Jashawn Talton had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Islanders (0-4), who have lost five straight games dating to last season.

North Dakota State plays Stony Brook on Sunday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi looks for its first win of the season against Texas-Rio Grande Valley at home on Sunday.

