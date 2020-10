Huebner leads Foran boys at cross country opener

Foran’s boys’ cross country team lost to Notre Dame of West Haven 18-41 and Shelton 19-44 on Thursday.

Nathan Huebner ran a 17:54 to place 4th overall for coach Rick Raucci’s team.

Damon Downs (18:50) was 15th and Joshua Cummings (19:16) 19th.

Finishing in a pack were Cole Heitmann (19:29) 20th, Max Newton (19:29), 21st, and Kevin Chen (19:33) 22nd.

Brett Dumais (20:06), Jake Duggan (20:07), Tighe Duggan (20:12), and Michael Maurice (21:02) completed the field for Foran.

