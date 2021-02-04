Hoyas ride hot shooting to 86-79 upset of No. 15 Creighton ERIC OLSON, AP Sports Writer Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 12:30 a.m.
1 of6 Georgetown forward Jamorko Pickett (1) makes a jump shot against Creighton in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Creighton guard Denzel Mahoney (34) steals the ball and makes a layup against Georgetown guard Donald Carey (13) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Georgetown forward Jamorko Pickett (1) is blocked by Creighton forward Damien Jefferson (23) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Georgetown guard Jahvon Blair (0) drives into Creighton forward Damien Jefferson (23) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Creighton guard Antwann Jones (0) and Creighton forward Christian Bishop (13) go for the rebound against Georgetown in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Creighton guard Mitch Ballock (24) makes a three point shot against Georgetown guard Jahvon Blair (0) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jahvon Blair scored 22 points to lead four Georgetown players in double figures, and the Hoyas used their best shooting in weeks to build a big lead and beat No. 15 Creighton 86-79 on Wednesday night.
Georgetown (5-8, 3-5 Big East), a 13-point underdog, won its second straight after a three-week layoff because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The Hoyas won for the first time in five road games and beat the Bluejays at CHI Health Center for the first time in six tries.