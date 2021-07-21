Howell, King headline ACC's wealth of returning QB talent AARON BEARD, AP Sports Writer July 21, 2021 Updated: July 21, 2021 6:27 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel wants to make every possible stop. He also knows it’s not that easy when working out against Heisman Trophy candidate Sam Howell, and he makes sure to pull aside frustrated defensive teammates to tell them so.
“Not every quarterback in the ACC can throw like that,” Gemmel said he tells them.