Howard Schnellenberger, 87, Miami, Louisville coach, dies STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer March 27, 2021 Updated: March 27, 2021 10:29 a.m.
In this Aug. 11, 2011 photo, Howard Schnellenberger speaks during his announcement that he will retire from coaching after the 2011 season with Florida Atlantic University during a news conference in Boca Raton, Fla. Schnellenberger, who coached Miami to the 1983 national championship and built programs at Louisville and Florida Atlantic, died Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the age of 87, Florida Atlantic announced. Pat Carter/AP
In this Dec. 23, 2014 photo, former Florida Atlantic and Miami head coach, Howard Schnellenberger holds the game balls prior to the start of the Boca Raton Bowl NCAA college football game between Marshall and Northern Illinois at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla. Schnellenberger, who coached Miami to the 1983 national championship and built programs at Louisville and Florida Atlantic, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the age of 87, Florida Atlantic announced. Joel Auerbach/AP
MIAMI (AP) — Howard Schnellenberger, who revived football at the University of Miami and Louisville and started the program at Florida Atlantic during a coaching career that spanned a half century, died Saturday. He was 87.
FAU announced his death and said he recently had been in a care center in South Florida.