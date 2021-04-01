Houston's run to Final Four special for CBS's Nantz

Jim Nantz has called last-second shots for an NCAA championship, undefeated teams falling short in the semifinals and unlikely underdogs making the Final Four. But as Nantz prepares to call his 30th Final Four for CBS, he will do something this weekend that seemed improbable for a long time — watch his alma mater on the big stage again.
Nantz, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill will call the Houston-Baylor game, the first semifinal scheduled Saturday. Nantz graduated from the University of Houston and got his start in broadcasting through the basketball program. He was the public address announcer during Cougars home games and then hosted the weekly highlights show of Hall of Fame coach Guy Lewis in the early 1980s.