Houston QB King will not play rest of season and redshirt

Houston quarterback D'Eriq King says he won't play the rest of this season, instead taking a redshirt year, with the intention to return in 2020.

Cougars receiver Keith Corbin made a similar announcement Monday. The school released statements from both players.

King and Corbin, both seniors, are taking advantage of an NCAA rule implemented last year that allows players to participate in four games and still redshirt, preserving a year of eligibility. It's possible they could transfer.

The Cougars (1-3) are off to a 1-3 start under first-year coach Dan Holgorsen against a difficult schedule. King was one of the most prolific players in the country last season, a dual-threat who accounted for 50 touchdowns and 332 yards of total offense per game before a knee injury in November ended his season.

