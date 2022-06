Astros first. Jose Altuve homers to center field. Michael Brantley strikes out swinging. Alex Bregman grounds out to third base, DJ LeMahieu to Anthony Rizzo. Kyle Tucker pops out to shortstop to DJ LeMahieu.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 1, Yankees 0.

Astros fourth. Alex Bregman strikes out swinging. Kyle Tucker flies out to deep center field to Aaron Judge. Yuli Gurriel singles to shortstop. Jeremy Pena doubles. Yuli Gurriel to third. Mauricio Dubon singles to center field. Jeremy Pena scores. Yuli Gurriel scores. Jake Meyers reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Mauricio Dubon out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 3, Yankees 0.

Yankees seventh. Anthony Rizzo lines out to deep center field to Jake Meyers. Giancarlo Stanton homers to center field. Josh Donaldson grounds out to shallow infield, Alex Bregman to Yuli Gurriel. Gleyber Torres pops out to shallow center field to Jeremy Pena.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 3, Yankees 1.

Yankees eighth. Aaron Hicks called out on strikes. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to left center field. Jose Trevino strikes out swinging. DJ LeMahieu homers to left field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Aaron Judge walks. Anthony Rizzo walks. Aaron Judge to second. Giancarlo Stanton strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 3, Yankees 3.

Yankees tenth. Isiah Kiner-Falefa out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Seth Martinez to Jose Altuve. Aaron Hicks to third. Matt Carpenter pinch-hitting for Jose Trevino. Matt Carpenter is intentionally walked. DJ LeMahieu strikes out swinging. Aaron Judge homers to center field. Matt Carpenter scores. Aaron Hicks scores.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 6, Astros 3.