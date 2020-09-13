Houston-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Astros first. George Springer doubles to shallow left field. Alex Bregman flies out to left field to AJ Pollock. Michael Brantley grounds out to shallow center field, Kike Hernandez to Cody Bellinger. George Springer to third. Yuli Gurriel singles to shallow center field. George Springer scores. Kyle Tucker strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 1, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers second. Max Muncy strikes out on a foul tip. Will Smith singles to left field. Cody Bellinger flies out to deep left field to Michael Brantley. Chris Taylor homers to right field. Will Smith scores. Kike Hernandez homers to right field. Gavin Lux flies out to left field to Michael Brantley.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 3, Astros 1.

Dodgers third. Mookie Betts strikes out swinging. Corey Seager triples to deep center field. AJ Pollock out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Josh Reddick. Corey Seager scores. Max Muncy grounds out to second base, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 4, Astros 1.

Dodgers fifth. Kike Hernandez flies out to deep right field to Josh Reddick. Gavin Lux strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts walks. Corey Seager singles to left field. Mookie Betts scores. AJ Pollock strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 5, Astros 1.

Astros eighth. George Springer singles to center field. Alex Bregman reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. George Springer out at second. Michael Brantley singles to left center field. Alex Bregman to third. Yuli Gurriel reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Michael Brantley out at second. Alex Bregman scores. Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 5, Astros 2.

Astros ninth. Carlos Correa singles to left center field. Aledmys Diaz singles to left center field. Carlos Correa to second. Josh Reddick doubles to deep left center field. Aledmys Diaz scores. Carlos Correa scores. Martin Maldonado singles to left field. Josh Reddick to third. George Springer reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jack Mayfield to second. Josh Reddick scores. Fielding error by Max Muncy. Alex Bregman singles to center field. George Springer to third. Jack Mayfield scores. Michael Brantley reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Alex Bregman to third. George Springer out at home. Yuli Gurriel out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Chris Taylor. Alex Bregman scores. Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Astros 7, Dodgers 5.