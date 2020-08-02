Houston-L.A. Angels Runs

Angels sixth. Jason Castro strikes out swinging. Taylor Ward singles to left field. Matt Thaiss singles to center field. Taylor Ward to third. David Fletcher out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Kyle Tucker. Matt Thaiss to second. Taylor Ward scores. Brian Goodwin singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Matt Thaiss scores. Anthony Rendon called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 2, Astros 0.

Astros seventh. Josh Reddick doubles to deep center field. Abraham Toro grounds out to second base, Luis Rengifo to Matt Thaiss. Josh Reddick to third. Michael Brantley pinch-hitting for Martin Maldonado. Michael Brantley strikes out swinging. George Springer singles to left field. Josh Reddick scores. Jose Altuve strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 2, Astros 1.

Angels eighth. Taylor Ward triples to deep right field. Matt Thaiss flies out to right center field to Josh Reddick. David Fletcher walks. Brian Goodwin called out on strikes. Anthony Rendon singles to shortstop. David Fletcher to second. Taylor Ward scores. Michael Hermosillo flies out to center field to George Springer.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 3, Astros 1.

Astros ninth. Carlos Correa strikes out on a foul tip. Josh Reddick homers to center field. Abraham Toro flies out to left field to Michael Hermosillo. Garrett Stubbs singles. George Springer homers to left field. Myles Straw scores. Jose Altuve singles to shallow center field. Alex Bregman flies out to left field to Michael Hermosillo.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 4, Angels 3.

Angels ninth. Albert Pujols grounds out to shallow left field, Alex Bregman to Yuli Gurriel. Luis Rengifo singles to shallow infield. Jason Castro doubles to deep center field. Luis Rengifo scores. Taylor Ward strikes out swinging. Matt Thaiss lines out to deep center field to George Springer.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 4, Angels 4.

Angels tenth. David Fletcher singles to right field. Matt Thaiss to third. Brian Goodwin strikes out swinging. Anthony Rendon is intentionally walked. David Fletcher to second. Michael Hermosillo out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Josh Reddick. Matt Thaiss scores.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 5, Astros 4.