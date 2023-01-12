Houston Christian 68, Texas A&M Commerce 59

Peavy 1-4 0-0 3, T.Lewis 6-8 4-4 19, Vasic 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 2-12 7-10 11, Demonia 5-12 1-1 11, Abdul-Mateen 2-3 0-0 4, Brewer 0-1 1-2 1, Dodd 0-0 0-2 0, Romer Rosario 2-6 2-2 8, Abraham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 15-21 59.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason