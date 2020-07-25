Houston 7, Seattle 2

Recommended Video:

Seattle Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 31 7 10 7 Long Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0 Springer cf 4 1 1 1 White 1b 3 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 2 2 1 0 Seager 3b 4 0 2 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Lewis cf 3 1 1 1 Brantley lf 4 0 1 1 Nola c 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 2 1 1 1 Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 1 1 Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 Crawford ss 4 1 3 0 Tucker dh 4 1 1 1 Smith rf 4 0 0 1 Maldonado c 4 0 2 2

Seattle 000 011 000 — 2 Houston 100 411 00x — 7

DP_Seattle 2, Houston 2. LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 5. 2B_Seager 2 (2), Tucker (1). 3B_Crawford 2 (2). HR_Lewis (2), Gurriel (1), Springer (1). SB_Altuve (0).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Walker, L, 0-1 3 1-3 7 5 5 1 1 Brennan 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 Cortes Jr. 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 0 Williams 1 0 0 0 0 1

Houston McCullers Jr., W, 1-0 6 5 2 2 3 6 Javier 1 1 0 0 0 1 Sneed 1 1 0 0 0 3 Osuna 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Walker (Correa), Shaw (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:53. .