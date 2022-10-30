Skip to main content
Sports

Houston 5, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 6 1 Totals 30 5 7 4
Schwarber lf 3 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 3 0
Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 Peña ss 4 1 1 1
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 3 2 1 1
Harper dh 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 2
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0
Segura 2b 3 0 1 1 Díaz lf 3 0 0 0
Vierling cf 2 0 0 0 Dubón cf 0 0 0 0
Maton ph 1 0 0 0 McCormick cf-lf 2 0 1 0
Marsh cf 1 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Sosa ss 2 0 0 0
Stott ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 000 101 2
Houston 300 020 00x 5

E_Sosa (1), Peña (1), Gurriel (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Houston 2. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Houston 4. 2B_Castellanos (1), Bohm (2), Altuve (1), Peña (2), Alvarez (1). HR_Bregman (1). SF_Segura (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler L,0-1 5 6 5 4 3 3
Bellatti 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brogdon 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1
More for you
Houston
Valdez W,1-0 6 1-3 4 1 1 3 9
Montero 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Pressly 1 1 1 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, James Hoye; Left, Alan Porter.

T_3:18. A_42,926 (41,168).

Written By