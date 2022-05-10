Houston 5, Minnesota 0

E_Lewis (1). DP_Houston 2, Minnesota 0. LOB_Houston 13, Minnesota 2. 2B_Bregman (7). SB_Tucker 2 (7). SF_Alvarez (1), Bregman (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Verlander W,4-1 8 1 0 0 2 5 Taylor 1 2 0 0 0 0

Minnesota Ryan L,3-1 4 4 4 4 5 3 Coulombe 1 0 1 0 2 0 Cotton 3 2-3 3 0 0 2 4 Thielbar 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Ryan pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Coulombe pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Cotton (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Segal; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:10. A_16,156 (38,544).