Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4

|Los Angeles
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|4
|13
|4
|Totals
|36
|5
|8
|5
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|McCormick pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|García ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Pujols 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Schebler cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Castro ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|000
|2
|—
|4
|Houston
|000
|000
|200
|3
|—
|5