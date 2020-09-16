https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Houston-4-Texas-1-15570434.php
Houston 4, Texas 1
|Texas
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brantley dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Solak lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tejeda ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Mayfield ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Huff c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Texas
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Houston
|100
|000
|21x
|—
|4
E_Huff (1). DP_Texas 1, Houston 0. LOB_Texas 3, Houston 9. 2B_Brantley (15), Maldonado (4). HR_Springer (10), Maldonado (5). SB_Reddick (1), Guzmán (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Cody
|3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|King
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Martin
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Goody L,0-1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hernández
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herget
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Houston
|Urquidy W,1-1
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Raley H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly S,10-13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Goody pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
WP_Cody, Martin.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:00.
