Houston 4, Oakland 1

Houston Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 31 1 6 1 Springer cf 5 0 1 0 Semien ss 3 1 1 1 Altuve 2b 4 1 0 0 Grossman lf 3 0 1 0 Brantley lf 4 0 2 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 4 3 Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 Alvarez dh 5 0 0 0 Canha cf 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 2 1 0 0 Joseph 2b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 1 Pinder rf 4 0 1 0 Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 Profar dh 2 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 Phegley c 3 0 0 0

Houston 000 031 000 — 4 Oakland 000 100 000 — 1

E_Anderson (3). DP_Houston 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Bregman (26), Gurriel (33), Olson (17). HR_Bregman (30), Semien (21). SB_Altuve (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Greinke W,3-0 7 4 1 1 3 6 Pressly H,26 1 1 0 0 0 1 Osuna S,27-32 1 1 0 0 0 0

Oakland Anderson L,10-9 5 7 4 4 4 3 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 0 Diekman 1 1 0 0 1 0 Buchter 2 2 0 0 0 2

Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:50. A_22,372 (46,765).