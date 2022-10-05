Houston 3, Philadelphia 2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|12
|3
|
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|McCormick rf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Hall ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hensley lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stott ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vierling cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dubón ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Guthrie 3b-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Maton ss-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|Houston
|002
|000
|10x
|—
|3