Hou_Ingram 2 run (Fairbairn kick), 11:12. Drive: 7 plays, 23 yards, 3:06. Key Plays: Ty.Taylor 5 pass to Cooks on 3rd-and-6; Ingram 2 run on 4th-and-1. Houston 6, Dallas 0.

Dal_Pollard 8 pass from Rush (Hajrullahu kick), 3:44. Drive: 5 plays, 64 yards, 2:27. Key Plays: Pollard 16 run; Rush 25 pass to Jarwin. Houston 7, Dallas 7.

Second Quarter

Dal_C.Wilson 9 pass from Rush (Hajrullahu kick), 1:53. Drive: 13 plays, 85 yards, 6:11. Key Plays: Rush 19 pass to N.Brown on 3rd-and-4; Ralston 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Rush 11 pass to N.Brown; Dowdle 10 run; Dowdle 15 run. Dallas 14, Houston 7.

Third Quarter

Hou_L.Johnson 53 interception return (Fairbairn kick), 7:05. Dallas 14, Houston 13.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 38, 11:34. Drive: 8 plays, 70 yards, 4:16. Key Plays: Mills 26 pass to C.Moore; Mills 25 pass to Coutee. Houston 17, Dallas 14.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 24, 2:13. Drive: 9 plays, 45 yards, 2:55. Key Plays: S.Carter 5 interception return to Houston 45; Driskel 13 run; Driskel 14 pass to Erickson; Driskel 11 run. Houston 20, Dallas 14.

Hou Dal FIRST DOWNS 12 22 Rushing 6 9 Passing 6 10 Penalty 0 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 0-10 8-16 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-2 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 222 320 Total Plays 52 71 Avg Gain 4.3 4.5 NET YARDS RUSHING 91 95 Rushes 28 30 Avg per rush 3.25 3.167 NET YARDS PASSING 131 225 Sacked-Yds lost 1-8 5-34 Gross-Yds passing 139 259 Completed-Att. 13-23 27-36 Had Intercepted 0 3 Yards-Pass Play 5.458 5.488 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-4-2 3-3-2 PUNTS-Avg. 6-51.5 5-47.8 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 90 65 Punt Returns 2-33 2-14 Kickoff Returns 1-29 3-51 Interceptions 3-28 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 5-60 7-40 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 24:30 35:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Driskel 5-25, Ingram 7-24, Phillips 4-16, Howell 5-13, Mills 1-7, Burkhead 1-4, Lindsay 4-2, Da.Jackson 1-0. Dallas, Dowdle 6-31, Pollard 5-20, Guidry 1-11, DiNucci 2-10, Hardy 6-9, Knox 6-8, Rush 1-7, Ralston 2-3, Cooper 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Houston, Mills 10-16-0-115, Driskel 1-2-0-14, Ty.Taylor 2-5-0-10. Dallas, DiNucci 13-18-3-116, Rush 10-12-0-97, Gilbert 4-6-0-46.

RECEIVING_Houston, C.Moore 2-33, Veasy 2-30, Coutee 2-29, Erickson 2-18, Burkhead 2-12, Cooks 2-10, Jordan 1-7. Dallas, Hardy 5-32, N.Brown 3-35, C.Wilson 3-22, B.Smith 3-21, Mitchell 2-31, Fehoko 2-24, Pollard 2-16, Jarwin 1-25, Lamb 1-13, Davis 1-10, Eubanks 1-9, Schultz 1-9, A.Parker 1-8, Gallup 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Houston, King 1-24, Erickson 1-9. Dallas, Davis 1-7, Dixon 1-7.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Houston, King 1-29. Dallas, Dixon 2-29, Davis 1-22.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Houston, Brooks 6-1-0, Carter 4-0-0, Davis 4-0-0, Smith 4-0-0, Wallow 4-0-0, Omenihu 3-0-2, Lawson 3-0-0, J.Johnson 2-2-0, Walker 2-1-1, Armstrong 2-0-0, Blacklock 2-0-0, Hargreaves 2-0-0, Kirksey 2-0-0, T.Thomas 2-0-0, Murray 1-2-0, Pierre-Louis 1-1-0, Ju.Reid 1-1-0, Lopez 1-0-1, Martin 1-0-1, Hewitt 1-0-0, Jenkins 1-0-0, Owens 1-0-0, Rivers 1-0-0, Alufohai 0-1-0, M.Collins 0-1-0, Grugier-Hill 0-1-0, Nickerson 0-1-0. Dallas, Vander Esch 3-1-0, Anae 3-0-0, Cox 3-0-0, Joseph 2-2-0, Thompson 2-1-1, Carter 2-0-0, Hooker 2-0-0, Neal 2-0-0, Parsons 2-0-0, Gifford 1-3-0, Armstrong 1-2-0, A.Brown 1-1-0, J.Smith 1-1-0, Coyle 1-0-0, Diggs 1-0-0, Hamilton 1-0-0, Kazee 1-0-0, Kearse 1-0-0, D.Wilson 1-0-0, Wright 1-0-0, Lewis 0-1-0, Odighizuwa 0-1-0, Urban 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Houston, L.Johnson 1-53, Carter 1-5, Brooks 1-(minus 30). Dallas, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

