Houston 134, Orlando 127

Gordon 5-9 4-5 19, Smith Jr. 1-4 0-0 3, Sengun 6-14 8-10 20, Green 12-18 5-7 34, Porter Jr. 7-14 0-1 17, Eason 3-7 0-0 8, Garuba 1-2 0-0 3, Martin Jr. 8-14 1-2 21, Mathews 2-2 0-0 6, Nix 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 46-87 18-25 134.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason