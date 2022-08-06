Hoskins, streaking Phillies rout Nationals 11-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered in the first inning for the third straight game — the first Phillies player to do it since at least 1900 — and the surging Philadelphia Phillies routed the Washington Nationals 11-5 on Saturday night.
J.T. Realmuto and Matt Vierling also went deep for the surging Phillies, who have won nine of 10 to move a season-best 11-games over .500. Realmuto also tripled and drove in three runs and Jean Segura had three hits for Philadelphia, which will try for a four-game series sweep of the Nationals on Sunday.