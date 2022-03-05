Horschel, Gooch share the lead on a brutal day at Bay Hill DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer March 5, 2022 Updated: March 5, 2022 6:56 p.m.
1 of12 Billy Horschel hits a shot from a sand trap to the 17th green during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Billy Horschel reacts to his putt on the 6th green during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Viktor Hovland, of Norway, tees off on the third hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Talor Gooch chips a shot to the sixth green during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his shot from the seventh tee box during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits a shot from the sand trap on the sixth hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Gary Woodland hits a shot from the sixth fairway during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Patton Kizzire hits a shot from just off the sixth fairway during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Billy Horschel got a rare break at Bay Hill on a day that punished so many others, leading to a birdie on the 18th hole Saturday for a 1-under 71 that gave him a share of the lead with Talor Gooch in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Horschel was buried in deep rough behind the 18th green and facing a fast chip down the hill. His foot was on a sprinkler head and he received a free drop. From the collar, he was able to use putter and his 30-foot putt trickled into the cup.