Hopkins helps No. 6 Kentucky rally, then survive LSU 71-66

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins came off the bench to score a career-high 13 points, including 11 to fuel Kentucky's 15-2 second-half surge, and Oscar Tshiebwe and Keion Brooks Jr. made late free throws to help the No. 6 Wildcats survive LSU 71-66 on Wednesday night.

The short-handed Wildcats trailed 36-28 just after halftime and needed offense besides Tshiebwe. Hopkins, a freshman forward, provided an immediate spark by muscling for baskets and drawing chances at the foul line during the spurt. His three-point play put up Kentucky ahead up 39-36 with 15:35 left and came seconds after Tshiebwe grabbed Hopkins' missed free throw and created two chances ending with Hopkins' tip-in.