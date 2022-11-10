Skip to main content
Sports

Holy Cross 85, Dean 71

Greenleaf 1-5 0-0 2, Spearman 4-13 1-1 10, Grant 4-8 1-2 10, Madise 3-5 0-0 6, Weston 6-19 6-7 22, Blair 3-9 1-5 7, Ruffin 3-5 0-0 8, Meyer 0-1 2-4 2, Osborne 0-0 0-0 0, Zhuta 1-4 0-0 2, Daughters 0-0 0-0 0, Larson 1-1 0-0 2, Muse 0-1 0-0 0, Prince 0-0 0-0 0, Prosper 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-72 11-19 71.

HOLY CROSS (1-1)

Gates 9-16 0-0 18, Kenney 4-8 4-6 12, Batchelder 8-17 2-2 24, Dorsey 4-7 0-0 11, Montgomery 3-5 3-4 9, Tse 1-1 1-4 3, Octave 1-4 0-1 2, Rabinovich 1-1 0-0 2, Kirkwood 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 1-1 0-0 3, Wilbar 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 32-60 11-19 85.

Halftime_Holy Cross 44-33. 3-Point Goals_Dean 8-15 (Weston 4-8, Ruffin 2-3, Grant 1-1, Spearman 1-3), Holy Cross 10-20 (Batchelder 6-12, Dorsey 3-5, Lewis 1-1, Montgomery 0-1, Octave 0-1). Fouled Out_Madise, Montgomery. Rebounds_Dean 35 (Spearman, Blair 8), Holy Cross 36 (Kenney 9). Assists_Dean 8 (Spearman 2), Holy Cross 18 (Dorsey 5). Total Fouls_Dean 17, Holy Cross 14. A_718 (3,600).

More for you
Written By