Holy Cross 60, Bucknell 58

Motta 0-2 1-2 1, Screen 4-8 0-0 8, Timmerman 6-14 6-7 18, Edmonds 1-4 2-2 4, Rice 3-9 3-3 10, van der Heijden 3-7 0-0 6, Forrest 1-6 0-0 2, Bijiek 2-5 0-0 5, Fulton 2-5 0-0 4, Bascoe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 12-14 58.

HOLY CROSS (4-10)

Gates 11-17 1-4 23, Batchelder 3-9 0-0 8, Dorsey 2-5 1-2 7, Montgomery 8-16 0-0 17, Octave 2-10 1-1 5, Tse 0-1 0-1 0, Kirkwood 0-0 0-0 0, Wilbar 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 3-8 60.

Halftime_Holy Cross 34-22. 3-Point Goals_Bucknell 2-19 (Bijiek 1-3, Rice 1-4, Screen 0-1, Edmonds 0-2, Fulton 0-2, Motta 0-2, van der Heijden 0-2, Forrest 0-3), Holy Cross 5-23 (Dorsey 2-5, Batchelder 2-7, Montgomery 1-6, Octave 0-5). Fouled Out_Montgomery. Rebounds_Bucknell 39 (Timmerman 9), Holy Cross 30 (Gates 14). Assists_Bucknell 13 (Rice 3), Holy Cross 10 (Montgomery 3). Total Fouls_Bucknell 14, Holy Cross 18. A_1,424 (3,600).

