Holcomb still chasing dream of becoming NFL head coach STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Nov. 26, 2021
1 of3 FILE - Carolina Panthers defensive run game coordinator Al Holcomb stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. As an African American growing up in Queens, New York, Holcomb spent his fall Sundays watching Tom Landry and the Dallas Cowboys on television, and dreaming of one day becoming an NFL head coach. The 51-year-old Holcomb has spent more than a quarter-century chasing that dream — one that eludes him to this day. Ralph Freso/AP Show More Show Less
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — As an African American growing up in Queens, New York, Al Holcomb spent his fall Sundays watching Tom Landry and the Dallas Cowboys on television, and dreaming of one day becoming an NFL head coach.
The 51-year-old Holcomb has spent more than a quarter-century chasing that dream — one that eludes him to this day.