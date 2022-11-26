Hofstra 65, UNC-Greensboro 53

Abdulsalam 0-1 3-6 3, Leyte 3-7 3-4 10, Ke.Langley 4-11 0-0 10, Treacy 2-5 0-0 5, Kennedy 5-15 0-0 10, Brown-Jones 5-8 1-1 11, Ko.Langley 1-5 2-3 4, Saizonou 0-2 0-0 0, Atwell 0-2 0-0 0, Breath 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 9-14 53.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason